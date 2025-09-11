UNIBEN Arts Faculty Celebrates 50 Years Of Academic Excellence

The Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, has announced the celebration of its 50th anniversary. This celebration marks five decades of distinction in teaching, research, culture, and service to society.

According to a statement by the Faculty, the Golden Jubilee Celebration will be held on Tuesday, 16th September and Wednesday, 17th September 2025 at the University of Benin Main Auditorium and Banquet Hall.

The two-day commemoration will feature a rich line-up of events, including an Opening Ceremony, Command Performances, and a University Tour on Day One. Day Two will showcase the Anniversary Lecture to be delivered by a renowned linguist and cultural scholar, Professor Francis Egbokhare. The title of the Anniversary Lecture is: “The Place of the Humanities in an AI Era.” This is followed by a Luncheon and a Banquet.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor, described the celebration as “a historic moment of reflection, pride, and renewed vision. For fifty years, our Faculty has nurtured leaders, thinkers, reformers, and creators who continue to shape Nigeria and the world. This Jubilee is both a celebration of our past and a recommitment to the future of the humanities.”

Prof. Osadolor noted that the Faculty of Arts was founded in 1975, and “has grown into a hub of intellectual and cultural excellence. It has produced generations of graduates in English and Literature, Foreign Languages, History and International Studies and Diplomacy, Linguistics, Philosophy, Mass Communications, Religions, Theatre Arts, and more. Alumni of the Faculty have distinguished themselves in academia, literature, governance, diplomacy, and the creative industries.

“The University warmly invites students, staff, alumni, partners, media, and the general public to join in this landmark celebration.”