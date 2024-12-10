UNIBEN Alumni Association Pledges To Foster Stronger Partnership With Varsity

Share

The newly elected leadership of the University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA) has said that it is poised to drive the association’s vision forward, foster stronger connections and partnership between the alumni and the university.

This is as the association, led by its President Worldwide, Emmanuel Oriazuwa, who was re-elected during the UBAA Biennial General Assembly (BGA), held last week at the institution’s Senate Chambers, said it would guide the association’s initiatives, strengthen alumni engagements, and promote the university’s legacy with a focus on innovation, unity and community development.

In a communique issued at the end of the Biennial General Assembly, the association noted that the election process was not only transparent, but that the newly elected executive members truly represent the collective will and aspirations of the alumni, and that the democratic process was a significant step in strengthen the association’s leadership and its commitment to serving the alumni community effectively.

The Biennial General Assembly was presided over by the Director of University Advancement and Development, Prof Edward Erhagbe, with the Acting Director of Alumni Relations, Dr Stephen Obeki, who played a key role in ensuring the smooth and effective conduct of the election, contributing to the success of the election and seamless swearing-in of the newly elected executive members.

Other officers elected, according to the communique, include Dr Igwe Sylvester Chinedu, who was returned as Vice President East; Prof Edward Erhagbe was elected to chair the Biennial General Assembly (BGA), while Dr Stephen Obeki was appointed as the Secretary.

“The seamless transition underscores the association’s commitment to continuity and progress under their leadership,” the communique stated.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, the UBAA President Worldwide, Emmanuel Oriazuwa pledged his readiness to work tirelessly towards building a stronger alumni association, even as he reiterated the importance of collaboration among members. He also vowed to unite and galvanise efforts that would not only strengthen the association, but also support the continued growth and development of the university

