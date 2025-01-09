UNIABUJA Vc Crisis: 43 Professors Petition Tinubu, Demand VC’s Sacking

Share

No fewer than 43 professors at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), now General Yakubu Gowon University have petitioned President Bola Tinubu, demanding the sack of the newly appointed ViceChancellor, Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi, as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The 43 professors, who are Senate members of the institution, in the petition signed by them, are challenging the appointment, describing it as “an illegality fraught with gross inconsistencies”.

This is as they called on President Tinubu, the Visitor to the University, to take immediate corrective action and restore the integrity of the process and legality problems.

Besides, the professors in the petition sighted by New Telegraph, are also calling for the dissolution of Governing Council of the university and to reconstitute another Council so that a fresh and free process of Vice-Chancellorship appointment would be conducted.

In a six-page petition to the President/ Visitor to the university, President Bola Tinubu, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), they, however, stated that failure of the President to address these concerns could have farreaching consequences for the university and other higher education system in Nigeria.

According to the Senate members, such action not only undermines President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, but also risks setting a dangerous precedent for other Governing Councils in appointing Vice Chancellors across Nigerian universities.

Share

Please follow and like us: