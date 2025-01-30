UniAbuja To Sanction Individuals, Groups Out To Tarnish Image

Share

The Senate of the University of Abuja has asked management of the institution to sanction any individual or groups out to tarnish the image or destroy the integrity of the school.

Arising from its 187th Regular Meeting yesterday with 192 members in attendance both physically and virtually, the Senate condemned the recent actions of some individuals whom it said were being driven by their selfish interests.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, University of Abuja, Dr Habib Yakoob and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement partly reads: “The Senate unequivocally condemned the actions of certain individuals who, driven by personal interests, have sought to tarnish the reputation of the university through the dissemination of falsehoods, calumny, and blackmail via the media.

“Accordingly, the Senate urged the university’s management to take all necessary measures, including the implementation of disciplinary actions, against any individual or group engaging in misconduct, illegality, or activities that undermine the good name and integrity of the institution.”

The statement further reads: “At the meeting, the Senate deliberated on and approved several key resolutions, including the adoption of a revised academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session and the scheduling of the next convocation ceremony.”

