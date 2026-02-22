UniAbuja Sensitizes Students On Biotechnology Development, Agricultural Benefits

The University of Abuja ( now known as Yakubu Gowon University) embarked on special sensitization and knowledge sharing sessions for students in the Faculty of Science.

The knowledge sharing interactive session organised by the Institution in collaboration with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation ( AATF) was said to be a forum that promotes research and development of innovations for agricultural improvement and achieving food security in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day interactive session on GMO organised by the Institution in collaboration with the Faculty of Science of the Institution, the Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja, Professor Hakeem Fawehinmi said that partnering with relevant stakeholders was needed to deepen understanding in different areas of research.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Ahmed Dankishiya stated that knowledge sharing sessions with students on biotechnology was important, as it would arm them with credible information that will deepen their understanding of the science of biotechnology.

He noted that biotechnology research and development was needed in the country to grow foods required for the survival of the growing population.

He said, “ It is very important to students, particularly, because you are the one to take these messages to our various communities on this issue of GMO food. Nigeria is talking of food security, we can only be able to achieve food security with technology. Agricultural Technology has come to play, and it can sustain our food security.

“ Nigeria, with over 237 million population, the agricultural production now cannot sustain the population, so that is the need for agricultural technology to improve the yield of what we are having, our traditional seed can no longer sustain us because we have destroyed our environment ourselves. So this issue of environmental degradation has affected most of the yield of our crops.

“ So it is high time we embrace agricultural technology so that we can be able to sustain the production of food in this country. I urge all of you to contribute and listen attentively”, he added.

Also speaking, the Regional Representative for West Africa at the African Agriculture Technology Foundation (AATF), Dr Jean Baptiste said that his organisation has made a commitment to deepening biotechnology research and development in the region through collaboration with different stakeholders.

Baptiste revealed that in order to achieve the best results, the organisation, over the years, had also been engaging in open, transparent and constructive dialogue with the academic community of the University of Abuja – students, researchers, professors, and institutional leaders.

This collaboration, he said was designed to “share accurate scientific information about biotechnology-based crops

Clarify regulatory, safety, and approval processes in Nigeria,address concerns and misconceptions, and encourage critical thinking, informed debate”.

He added that, “ Universities are trusted centers of knowledge, and you play a pivotal role in shaping public understanding and policy discourse. Through informed engagement, research, teaching, and outreach, academic institutions can help counter misinformation and promote science-based agricultural transformation”.