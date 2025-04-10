UniAbuja Promotes 45 Academic Staff To Professional Rank

Share

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 11th Governing Council of the University of Abuja, Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso, has approved the promotion of 45 academic staff to professional ranks, pending ratification by the fully constituted Council.

This milestone includes the elevation of 20 staff to the rank of Professor and 25 others to Associate Professor.

The announcement was made by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patricia Manko Lar, during the 188th Regular Senate meeting of the university, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob.

The promotions span a wide range of disciplines, including Geography and Atmospheric Sciences, Social Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, Management Sciences, Education, Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, and Arts.

In her remarks, Professor Lar congratulated the newly promoted academics, praising their dedication and contributions to knowledge advancement.

“In view of pending promotions, we sought the permission of the Council Chairman, who magnanimously granted approval—on behalf of the Council and subject to ratification—for the announcement of those who received positive external assessments and were promoted to the ranks of Professor and Associate Professor,” she said.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor described the promotions as a testament to the recipients’ hard work, resilience, and commitment to academic excellence.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments but also showcase the university’s commitment to the academic development and progress of its staff,” she added.

Professor Lar challenged the newly promoted staff to see their elevations as a stepping stone to greater responsibilities.

“This is just the beginning of what the world will expect from you in terms of advancing the course of knowledge, engaging in more groundbreaking research, and inspiring the next generation of scholars and leaders,” she noted.

She also assured them of the administration’s continued support, promising that all deserving staff would receive due recognition and elevation moving forward.

The promotions signal a renewed focus on academic excellence at the University of Abuja, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for scholarly advancement and innovation in Nigeria’s capital city.

As the university awaits the full constitution of its Governing Council for final ratification, the academic community celebrates this significant step in recognizing the contributions of its faculty members.

