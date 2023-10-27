UNIABUJA Promotes 23 Academic Staff To Professional Rank

The University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff to professorial rank, New Telegraph reports.

While 13 of the staff got promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor.

The academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include education foundation, medical microbiology, geography, environmental science, history and diplomatic studies, and soil science.

Other disciplines were Christian religious studies, biological science, statistics, microbiology, veterinary medicine, chemical engineering, public administration, biochemistry, obstetrics and geology, and microbiology & parasitology

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Information & University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the university approved the promotion of the staff at its 80th Regular Meeting of the Appointment and Promotion Committee (A&PC), held on Friday 16th June 2023.

According to the institution of the Council had at various times considered and approved the promotion of the staff to the professorial rank, subject to favourable external assessment.

It further explained that upon receipt of assessments, the University sought the approval of the Ministry of Education for the release of the promotion to the beneficiaries, subject to the ratification by the Governing Council when it is constituted.

Congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described the staff as hardworking academics, who were committed to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

He said, “This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your accomplishments but also serve as a testament to the University’s commitment to nurturing and supporting its academic community.

“You have all consistently demonstrated your unwavering commitment to your respective fields. I will ask you not to relent in impacting your field of knowledge.

“I encourage you to embrace your roles as mentors, innovators, and catalysts for positive change, help to push the boundaries of knowledge, engage in more groundbreaking research, and inspire the next generation of thinkers and leaders.”