UniAbuja Promotes 19 Academic Staff To Professional Rank

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, has approved the promotion of 19 academic staff to professorial rank.

A statement signed by the university’s Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob on Friday in Abuja, explained that 8 of the staff were promoted to the rank of professor, while 11 were promoted to the rank of associate professor.

He said: “The Council approved the promotion of the academic staff at its 96th Regular Meeting which took place on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th May 2023.

“A breakdown of the approved promotion reveals that the academic staff was promoted across several disciplines which include geophysics, health information management, information and library services, agricultural extension and rural sociology, human resource management, energy engineering, theriogenology and virology.

“Other fields of the professors and associate professors are Mathematics education, intergroup relations, material engineering, guidance and counseling, management, corporate and security law, and energy and petroleum economics.”

Congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof.Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, noted that they were promoted, following the Council’s reception of positive assessments of their works.

He praised them for their perseverance, patience, and hard work, all of which he affirmed, accounted for their success.

He said, “You got elevated to this enviable rank through a dint of hard work, perseverance, and patience. And I commend you for your consistent efforts. But these heights should be the beginning of more hard work, quality teaching and research, and formulation of workable ideas.

“Let this also be a source of encouragement to other members of the University community, that here, we are committed to excellence and that no one who works hard and merits promotion will regret it. Together we must step up to drive our great University into joining the league of world-class universities.”