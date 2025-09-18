UniAbuja Launches Training To Boost Homegrown Expertise In Sickle Cell Clinical Trials

The National Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease Research and Training (NCESRTA) at the University of Abuja has commenced a 12-week intensive training programme aimed at building local expertise in clinical trials for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

The programme, sponsored by IQVIA in collaboration with Bio Ventures for Global Health, is designed to equip Nigerian researchers and clinicians with the skills to participate in groundbreaking global trials. While each of the 25 SPARC-Net sites in Nigeria is represented by five participants, interest has extended beyond the country, with registrants also joining from Sudan, Zambia, and other nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of NCESRTA, Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, explained that the training seeks to address SCD, a leading cause of mortality among children under five and young adults by enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers.

“This programme is not targeting any specific treatment,” she clarified. “We are strengthening the capacity of healthcare workers and clinical sites to participate in future sickle cell trials. Once you have that training, the skills can also be applied to other areas such as oncology, hypertension, diabetes, and pulmonary diseases.”

Prof. Nnodu added that one of the expected outcomes of the initiative is a research paper documenting the challenges of conducting clinical trials in resource-limited settings, drawing from experiences at NCESRTA and other SPARC-Net sites.

“The long-term goal is sustainability. This is about building homegrown expertise. If Nigeria can run its own high-quality trials, we can deliver more effective, patient-centered care for sickle cell disease and ultimately save more lives,” she said.

Also speaking, the Head of Clinical Trials at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Beno Yakubu, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring compliance with both national and international standards in trial approvals.

“For every clinical trial submission, we weigh the benefit-risk ratio and assess the protocol to ensure it aligns with our regulatory requirements. Our normal turnaround time is 60 working days, but under the fast-track pathway, particularly during emergencies, approvals can be granted within 10 to 15 working days,” he said.