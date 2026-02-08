UniAbuja Governing Council Promotes 21 To Professorial Rank

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, has approved the promotion of 21 academic staff to professorial rank, under the leadership of its Chairman, Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso.

Sixteen senior academics were elevated to the rank of Professor, while five others were promoted to Associate Professor across a wide range of disciplines and areas of specialisation.

The promotions were ratified at the 81st Extraordinary Meeting of the Governing Council held at the weekend, following the consideration of favourable external assessment reports on the candidates’ scholarly publications.

The promoted academics cut across several fields, including clinical pharmacology, science education (physics), electrical engineering, endocrinology, Islamic studies, nephrology, clinical anatomy, dermatology, guidance and counselling, English language education, educational administration and planning, taxation law, geography and environmental management, public administration and e-governance, political science and international relations, and philosophy.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations of the university, Dr. Habib Yakoob, explained that the promotions have various effective dates between 2020 and 2025.

Congratulating the newly promoted academics over the weekend, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, described the development as a reflection of their dedication to scholarship, research and academic excellence.

Fawehinmi noted that the University would continue to strengthen its internal processes to ensure the timely processing of external assessment reports and the promotion of deserving academics in line with established guidelines.

He said: “After many years of rigorous academic work and favourable external assessment, these promotions are well deserved. I congratulate the beneficiaries and encourage them to continue making meaningful contributions to the growth of the University. We expect greater scholarly output and academic leadership from them.

“The University will continue to support and recognise staff who demonstrate diligence and commitment to teaching, research and community service.”