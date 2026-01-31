UniAbuja Gets ₦4bn TETFund, FMOE Boost For Health Sciences Expansion

The University of Abuja has secured a ₦4 billion grant under the 2026 Special Intervention for Health Professions (SHIP), a joint programme of the Federal Ministry of Education (FMOE) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The institution emerged as one of six universities nationwide selected for the intervention following a successful competitive application submitted by the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Prof. Titus Ibekwe, on behalf of the University.

The ₦4bn funding was earmarked for major infrastructural and equipment expansion across health-related faculties, particularly Medicine (MBBS), Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing, aimed at boosting student intake and strengthening training capacity.

The 2026 SHIP beneficiaries were chosen after a rigorous review of institutional performance, existing capacity and priorities in health sciences education, with four federal and two state universities making the list.

The selected institutions include the University of Abuja (North Central), Bayero University, Kano (North West), Modibbo Adama University, Yola (North East), Rivers State University, Port Harcourt (South South), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (South West), and Abia State University (South East).

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, described the selection as a major milestone for the University, commending the leadership of the College of Health Sciences for its role in securing the grant.

“The SHIP programme will support our efforts to expand facilities. It will also help to strengthen teaching and research, and equip our students with the skills required for modern healthcare delivery,” Fawehinmi said.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Education and TETFund for their confidence in the University, and we assure them that these resources will be used transparently and effectively to achieve maximum results.”