UniAbuja Expels 28 Students Over Cultism, Exam Malpractice, Drug Offences

The Senate of the University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of 28 students over offences ranging from cult-related activities and examination malpractice to drug possession and threats to life.

The decision was taken at the institution’s 191st Regular Senate Meeting, following the consideration of a report by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob on Sunday in Abuja, the affected students were found culpable of serious misconduct, including assault, conspiracy, burglary, theft, falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university portal for admission, as well as possession and use of hard drugs.

The Senate also approved the withdrawal of certificates earlier issued to 15 former students who reportedly failed to honour repeated invitations by the disciplinary committee.

In addition, nine students were exonerated after investigations, while 33 others received warnings for offences such as hostel racketeering, conspiracy and fighting.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, warned that the university would not compromise its standards or condone acts capable of undermining academic integrity and campus safety.

He said: “The academic integrity of the university is sacrosanct, and we are determined that anyone who violates it will be appropriately sanctioned. Our goal is not only to enforce discipline but also to guide our students towards responsible citizenship and academic excellence.”

Fawehinmi added that the institution remained committed to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for students and staff.

“We will continue to uphold discipline and enforce our rules and regulations without compromise. At the same time, we are strengthening student engagement, counselling and orientation programmes to promote responsible conduct and prevent future infractions.”

The development underscores the university management’s renewed crackdown on indiscipline amid growing concerns over cultism, examination fraud and other criminal activities within tertiary institutions across the country.