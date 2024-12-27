UniAbuja Council Okays Promotion Of 154 Staff, Elevates 33 Others

Share

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, chaired by Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (rtd) has approved the promotion of 154 members of staff to various ranks.

Among the academic staff, 19 were elevated to the rank of professor, 14 to associate professor, 20 to senior lecturer, six to lecturer I, and one to lecturer II.

Similarly, 94 non-teaching staff were promoted across various ranks, including two to deputy director, six to assistant director, and others to different grades.

According to the acting Registrar, Mrs Islamiyat Foyeke Abdulrahim, the promotions were approved during the Council’s 98th Regular Meeting held on December 10, 11, 12, 14.

The breakdown of promotions includes specialties such as automobile engineering, energy engineering, library management, international economic law, environmental and development law, political sociology, media and conflict studies, cardiology, educational administration and planning, medical microbiology, banking law and policy, science education, curriculum studies, English language education, social studies education, sociology of dance, and applied geophysics.

