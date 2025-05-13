UniAbuja Appoints Acting Registrar

Share

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja, Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso, has approved the appointment of Mrs Roseline Adakayi as acting registrar of the institution pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

The letter of appointment signed by the acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patrica Manko Lar, said Adakayi would serve for a period of six months with effect from yesterday.

She will be taking over from Mrs Islamiya Foyeke Abdulraheem, whose six month appointment as acting registrar of the institution expired yesterday.

Adakayi joined the service of the University of Abuja as an administrative officer in the Registry on November 2, 1999, and rose through the ranks to become deputy registrar in 2013.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Jos in 1986; Professional Diploma in Land Surveying from the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, in 1990; and Postgraduate Diploma in Photogrammetry from Federal Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), Ile-Ife, in 1994.

