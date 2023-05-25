Uniabuja, American Varsities, Others Move To Prevent Hypertension

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja)has joined researchers from Washington University in Saint Louis, USA; and Northwestern University, Chicago, USA, to find an effective treatment for hypertension. Other collaborators in this study are the Federal Ministry of Health; Resolve to Save Lives; World Health Organization, Nigeria; Federal Capital Territory Primary Healthcare Board; and the Public Health Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

The research, which commenced in 2019 and is expected to end in 2024, is ongoing in 60 primary healthcare centres in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Over 20,000 patients with hypertension enrolled in the study to contextualize and evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of a system for hypertension care and treatment centered on patient and non-physician healthcare workers.

Dike Ojji, an associate professor of Preventive Cardiology, the University of Abuja and Co-Principal Investigator Hypertension Treatment in Nigeria programme, UniAbuja, noted that a major stakeholders’ meeting was convoked to ensure all partners and researchers fully understood the study’s aims, approach- es, findings, and implications.