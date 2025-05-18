Unhealthy Competition, Money Shouldn’t Be Churches’ Priorities –Bishop Enogieru

Share

Dr. Aigbedion Etinosa Enogieru, who was recently consecrated the first Bishop of the Divine City of Life Bible Church, reflecting on his ministerial journey, calls for unity among churches, while charging Nigerians to continue praying for people in authority. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Could you tell briefly about yourself and some ministerial challenges?

I was consecrated and installed on April 26, as the Bishop of Divine City of Life Bible Church by His Eminence, Archbishop Innocent Ochei of the New Day College of Bishops and Apostles at Gudugba, Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area, Lagos State. My journey in Kingdom work, both physically and spiritually has been wonderful. Physically, it is the grace that has kept me going. Physical challenges are in the area of finance and dispute resolutions among members. But, standing by the truth makes you an enemy to many. But, in the sight of God, it is justice.

In the spiritual area, it has been tough. But, the Bible says, ‘God has given us power to overcome principalities and powers.’ I am grateful to God who Has performed numerous miracles of healing the sick, making the deaf to hear and the blind to see among others. All glory to God. God has been fulfilling His promises in our midst. He said in Matthew 16 verse 18, ‘I will build my Church and the gate of hell shall not prevail.’ We have faith in His promises. The Bible also says, ‘Faith cometh by hearing and hearing the Word of God.’

What is your vision for the church now that you have been consecrated as its first Bishop?

My vision for the Divine City of Life Bible Church is to take the church to the next level. This is in terms of winning more souls for Christ and preaching the word of salvation, thereby preparing the saints for the second coming of Christ.

What is your assessment of the Nigerian church in curbing the get-rich-quick mentality especially among the youth?

Churches are playing an important role in using our pulpits in speaking to the youths. We have been preaching against riotous and unrighteous living, especially kidnapping, ritual killings and other anti-social activities. The church will continue to pray for the Nigerian youths. This is because what God cannot do does not exist. They should face their studies and legitimate means of livelihood. Churches have been speaking through the media to the government and suggesting ways to end the increase of crime in Nigeria.

How can the Nigerian church go beyond the denominational wall to being solidly united?

The disunity in the body of Christ is as a result of different doctrines being exhibited by different worship centres. When we preach Christ and see Christ as the owner of the Church and demonstrate love, unity will stand. Let the God’s generals see themselves as one. Let money and competition not be the order of the day. We need to complement one another.

Reports from some concerned groups indicate ongoing persecution of Christians as the concern over insecurity keeps growing in places like Plateau, Benue e.t.c. What is your advice to the government on this?

I believe the Federal Government is aware of the situation and is already tackling the issue. Government should be more proactive in dealing with insecurity in any part of the country. It should be noted that Christians have always been persecuted from the time of old. What is happening now is not new. Men of God are praying, seeking peaceful co-existence and for God to arrest the situation.

The economic situation in Nigeria is biting hard on the masses. What is the church doing or what is it doing to help its members in ameliorating the situation?

The economic challenges are not only in Nigeria. It is a global issue. The churches are trying their best to use their little resources to establish their members by setting up small businesses to improve their standard of living. We have been giving scholarships to students and taking care of widows, to mention but a few. Their best may not be good enough, but they have put smiles on people’s faces despite their little resources.

