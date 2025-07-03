UNHCR, US Congressional Delegation Visit Yelewata Victims In Benue

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and a delegation of United States Congressional staffers on Thursday visited survivors of the Yelewata massacre, currently sheltering at the Makurdi International Market Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, as part of a fact-finding mission and assessment of humanitarian support in Benue State.

The delegation, led by Jessie Ainslie from the UNHCR’s Washington, D.C. office, paid a courtesy call on Governor Hyacinth Alia and was received on his behalf by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode, at the Government House in Makurdi.

Dr. Ode expressed the state government’s appreciation for the visit, describing it as a strong gesture of solidarity and concern for the plight of victims of violence in Benue.

“This visit is a testament to your commitment to understanding the humanitarian crisis we are facing. We appreciate your presence and support,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and adherence to international best practices in humanitarian interventions.

“We operate an open-door policy. Our records are open, and we are always ready to work with partners in the humanitarian space to ensure accurate data collection and an effective response.”

Addressing the root causes of the violence, Dr. Ode explained that the persistent conflicts in the region were not religious but largely due to land disputes between herders and farming communities, aggravated by increasing pressure on land and outdated grazing methods.

He advocated for ranching as a long-term and sustainable solution, aligning with international norms.

“The President has given clear directives to security agencies to decisively tackle criminal elements, regardless of their affiliations. Here in Benue, we are committed to collaborating with the federal government and security operatives to restore peace and stability,” he added.

Dr. Ode also thanked the delegation for their condolences and pledged the state’s continued partnership with humanitarian actors to ensure the safety and dignity of displaced persons.

In her remarks, Jessie Ainslie conveyed deep condolences from the UNHCR and the American people over the recent violence in Yelewata.

“Our hearts break for you. News of the attacks reached Washington, D.C., and I can confirm that Americans are closely following what is happening here in Benue,” she said.

Ainslie noted that the visiting team included eight U.S. Congressional staffers—four Republicans and four Democrats—on a bipartisan fact-finding mission to evaluate humanitarian efforts and the impact of U.S. government support in Nigeria.

She commended the Benue State Government for its efforts in resettling displaced persons and creating opportunities for self-reliance.

“We were impressed by the agricultural site donated by the state government, which provides livelihoods for IDPs. This is a powerful example of how displaced communities can rebuild and contribute economically,” she noted.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit Tatyough in Guma Local Government Area to interact with communities engaged in peacebuilding efforts, with the ultimate goal of facilitating the safe return and reintegration of displaced populations.