UNHCR Unveils Three Intervention Projects For IDPs In Two Benue LGAs

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has unveiled three key intervention projects aimed at supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The interventions, designed to promote voluntary return and reintegration in communities considered safe by the state government, focus on protection and monitoring, solar-powered infrastructure (solarisation), and large-scale agricultural support with cash-based assistance.

UNHCR Head of Field Office, Katono Evelyn, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting hosted by the Permanent Secretary/Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir James Aondoakaa Iorpuu, in Makurdi.

Katono said the six-month pilot programme, funded by UNHCR and implemented in partnership with CARITAS Nigeria, “will strengthen community protection systems, improve security, and promote self-reliance among displaced persons.”

She explained that under the protection and monitoring component, selected IDPs will be trained and equipped with communication gadgets to provide real-time information for early warning and rapid response to emergencies.

“The solarisation initiative will involve the installation of solar streetlights and the distribution of solar lanterns in targeted communities to enhance safety and reduce the risk of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), especially at night.”

According to her, the cash-based and agricultural support programmes will provide financial assistance to IDPs through cooperative groups to help them rebuild their livelihoods, meet basic needs, and reduce dependence on humanitarian aid.

In his remarks, Sir James Iorpuu commended UNHCR and its partner for the intervention and reaffirmed the Benue State Government’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing displaced persons.

He disclosed that BSEMA, in collaboration with UNHCR, has already begun implementing key projects for returning IDPs, including the construction of motorised boreholes and permanent shelters in communities such as Tatyough and Tyo-Mu, as well as extending support to other returnee communities.

Sir Iorpuu assured UNHCR and its partners of the state government’s full support to ensure the smooth implementation of the intervention in Makurdi, Guma, and other affected areas.

Stakeholders at the event pledged their support for the successful implementation of the intervention and commended the state government’s efforts to improve the welfare and safe return of IDPs.