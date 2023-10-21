UNHCR Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Benue IDP Camps, Hospital

Apparently irked by the worsening humanitarian crisis bedevilling Benue State, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, (UNHCR) has donated 10 Oxygen Concentrators at Abande in Ikyogen and another at St. Monica’s Hospital Adikpo all in Kwande Local Government Area as medical intervention to help people of the area settle there.

Ikyogen is a community in the Local Government sharing a common border with neighbouring Cameroon and currently housing thousands of Cameroonian refugees.

Head of UNHCR Sub-office, Ogoja, Ms Irene Omendi, made the presentation to Governor Hyacinth Alia when she led a delegation of the agency as part of their working visit at the government house in Makurdi, the state capital.

The UNHCR chief commended the state government for accommodating refugees from Cameroon at Ikyogen in Kwande local government area of the state.

Ms Irene Omendi, thanked the state government for the warm reception accorded the delegation and for allowing refugees of Cameroon descent to settle in the area, noting that the hospitality granted the refugees and the peaceful coexistence noticeable between the locals and refugees needs commendation.

She also commended Alia’s administration for its efforts at returning the IDPs in the state to their ancestral homes, and called for more support for the IDPs through the provision of schools, hospitals and other basic amenities, assuring of her organization’s continued support, including in the area of capacity building.

“Because of the hospitality accorded the refugees by the state government, the UNHRC has decided to donate 10 Oxygen Concentrators at Abande, Ikyogen as well as at St. Monica’s Hospital Adikpo, as medical intervention to the people of the area”.

Governor Alia, in a response, assured of his administration’s commitment towards tackling issues threatening peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state.

He commended the organisation for always offering help, restoring hope to the hopeless, giving respite to the traumatized, providing shelter to the homeless, and helping to build a better future for those who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the crisis.

“In short, you have not only been saving lives but have been ensuring that the rights and the human dignity of those being violated, persecuted or subjected to violence get respite.

“You find for them respect and safety that their own people or authorities sometimes deny them. Above all, you build for them a better future away from their original homes, thus bringing meaning and happiness into their lives again”.

Governor Alia reiterated his administration’s resolve to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes and assured the organization of his government’s genuine commitment to having a robust engagement that will usher in practical pathways to solving the multiple issues bedevilling the peace and harmony in the state.

He appreciated the UNHCR for donating 10 Oxygen Concentrators to the state, saying the gesture would certainly go a long way in helping the government to improve its healthcare delivery services to Benue people.