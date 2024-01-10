UNHCR Commends Alia’s Commitment To Addressing Plights Of Refugees, IDPs

…Donate vehicle to SEMA to enhance emergency response issues

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday commended Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commitment to addressing the plights of the Cameroonian refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

Head of UNHCR’s sub-office at Ogoja, Cross River State, Mrs. Irene Omondi, while presenting an operational vehicle to the Executive Secretary of BSEMA in the state, Mr. James Iorpuu at the agency’s secretariat in Makurdi.

Mrs. Omondi lauded the existing partnership between UNHCR and SEMA in the state saying that the agency is indeed committed to sustaining support to the state to mitigate the impact of the security challenges confronting Benue State.

“The partnership between the UNHCR and SEMA is a very important and elaborate one. We at the UNHCR are committed to supporting the refugees and IDPs working together with the state government to ensure that we can continue with the work.

“I really commend the leadership of the state, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Governor last year and his commitment to working and finding solutions together with us and other agencies is exactly what we are putting forward together”.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr. James Aondoakaa Iorpuu, thanked UNHCR for the donation of the six-seater Toyota Land Cruiser to the agency and the continuous support to the agency, saying the gesture ‘signifies more than just a means of transportation but a lifeline that connects us to those who depend on our swift response in times of crisis’.

Mr. Iorpuu explained that the donation of the vehicle followed SEMA’s request for the replacement of its damaged vehicle as a result of the accident along Nasarawa Egon during his maiden official visit with his team to Jos, Plateau State shortly after he assumed office.

“In addition to the operational vehicle, I am delighted to announce that UNHCR has recently facilitated the recruitment of dedicated staff to manage not only the Cameroonian refugees at Ikyogen but also all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in our state. This expansion of support is instrumental in ensuring that our response efforts are comprehensive, leaving no one behind.

“The collaboration between BSEMA and UNHCR exemplifies the profound impact that can be achieved through collective efforts. It is a shining example of how partnerships can transform challenges into opportunities, fostering hope, and rebuilding lives”.

He thanked all the partners and stakeholders for their service to humanity including the International Development Partners, the United Nations as well as its teeming emergency volunteers in the state for their various support to the agency.