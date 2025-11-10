Unhappy Lookman Deletes Atalanta Online As Atletico, Gala, Spurs Circle

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, has once again stirred up tension after unfollowing Atalanta and deleting all references to the club from his social media platforms, a move that has reignited speculation about his future in Italy.

The Super Eagles forward’s online purge comes in the aftermath of a heated touchline altercation with Atalanta head coach, Ivan Juric, during last Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash against Olympique Marseille.

Lookman was visibly frustrated after being substituted in the second half and exchanged angry words with Juric before members of the coaching staff intervened to calm the situation.

The fallout, however, appears to have continued off the pitch, with the player’s social media activity seen as a clear sign of unrest.

Meanwhile, Lookman’s uncertain situation has quickly attracted attention from top European clubs. Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign the Nigerian, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Turkish giants, Galatasaray, also maintaining interest ahead of the January transfer window.