UNGA: UBA Hosts Global Leaders, Charts Path To Unlocking Africa’s Potential

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to make a bold statement on the global stage as it will be gathering world leaders, policymakers, investors and other private sector players at the forthcoming 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This year’s gathering at the UNGA, which is the 80th Edition, will be held between September 15th and September 25th, and as always, UBA Group has mapped out series of engaging activities to spotlight Africa’s opportunities and foster high-level dialogue with global leaders towards boosting the continent’s potential.

A key part of the event will be the UBA’s unveiling of a ground-breaking whitepaper that presents actionable strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, as part of the bank’s mission to drive sustainable growth across the continent.

The whitepaper, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a leading African financial institution at UNGA, titled ‘Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth’, will highlight opportunities in trade, infrastructure, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth.

By providing a roadmap for collaboration between Africa and the global community, UBA aims to position the continent not just as a beneficiary of investment, but as a critical driver of future global prosperity. Apart from the Whitepaper launch, other activities of the group will include the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Roundtable to be hosted by UBA America, as well as the annual UBA Reception.

The reception will convene world leaders, policymakers, and influential business executives who will be involved in critical dialogues on investment and development across the continent. UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, emphasized the strategic importance of these dialogues, explained that over the past few years, UBA has become an active leader in conversations and activities that will drive tangible investments to the continent.

“These conversations are fundamentally different from previous discussions because they will be followed by feasible and actionable decisions. UBA will actively work to implement these outcomes for the benefit of the continent, as committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability,” Elumelu noted. Continuing, he said:

“‘The United Nations General Assembly is the largest and most official gathering of world leaders, and we cannot let such an opportunity pass without major African players like UBA taking centre stage to bring these leaders together and showcase Africa’s potential.”

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who remarked on the upcoming event, especially the whitepaper’s significance, emphasized the need for more private organizations and players to demonstrate their commitment to the continent’s development through concrete action and proven capabilities.

Meanwhile, UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has commenced the 2025 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC), with winners set to grab over N18 million in educational grants and consolation prizes.

Now in its 15th consecutive year, the NEC invites senior secondary school students across Nigeria to share their thoughts on the theme: “Nigeria is characterised by diverse cultures, ethnicities, and religions.

How can young Nigerians deploy diversity to build a united nation?” Students are required to research thoroughly, get their ideas together, write their essays, and submit the scanned copies of their entries through the digital portal on or before Friday, October 17, 2025 The topic has been carefully chosen to encourage participants to put on their thinking caps, as they examine how the country’s diversity can be utilised as a tool for nation-building, unity, and long-term development, while also rekindling the dwindling reading culture amongst the youth.

Over the years, the NEC has become one of the Foundation’s flagship education initiatives, designed to inspire critical thinking, foster a vibrant reading culture, and empower the next generation of leaders to shape the future of the nation through reading and writing.