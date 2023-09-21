UNGA: SVNED Boss Lauds Minister Of Industry, Trade, Investment Over FDI Drive

Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development, Inc., (SVNED), Chief Aminat Temitope Ajayi has expressed delight over the efforts of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, to attract foreign investments for Nigeria during the ongoing United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America.

In an interview with journalists on Friday, she stated that the minister displayed great drive to convince, as many foreign investors as possible, to invest in Nigeria.

According to her, the minister impressed upon the foreign investors that Nigeria has a high return on investment and assured them of the determination and commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to protect foreign investments in Nigeria.

She also stated that the minister assured the investors of the determination of the current administration to improve tremendously on ease of doing business and the safety of investors in the country.

Chief Ajayi had earlier announced that SVNED had brokered over $19.4bn foreign direct investment commitments for Nigeria at the economic summit on the sidelines of the UNGA.

She assured Nigerians and foreign investors of the commitment of President Tinubu to revamp Nigeria’s economy and improve on the well-being and standard of living of Nigerians and other residents.

Chief Ajayi said, “ I have never seen a woman so passionate about her country. I have never seen a woman in power so passionate as our Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

“Despite the fact that she was with President Tinubu at the Stock Exchange on Wall Street in the United States to ring the bell, she waited for us in her car in front of the Nigerian Embassy till 10 p.m. to welcome the foreign investors. She waited for us even though she was tired.

“She still saw the foreign investors and she will be coming to the Economic Summit today.

“She is very passionate about attracting foreign investors to Nigeria, making a change and revamping the economy of this country. She is a round peg in a round hole,. She is articulate. As a mother, I was proud of her as she was talking to the foreign investors.

“President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the best interest of Nigeria. He is committed to revamping Nigeria’s economy.”