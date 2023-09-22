UNGA: NNPCL Signs up to UN Global Compact

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday signed up as a participant in the United Nations Global Compact. With this development, it became the first state- owned oil company to join the global initiative, according to a statement from NNPCL.

It stated that in a short ceremony on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s session during the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York; NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, signed the Letter of Commitment signifying NNPCL’s participation in the UN Global Compact.

Kyari, shortly after signing the letter, said that as a dynamic global energy company with businesses and operations across the entire spectrum of the energy value chain, NNPCL’s participation in the UN Global Compact was a further testimony to Nigeria’s commitment to work with global partners towards attaining a just energy transition.

He added that with this development, NNPCL supported the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Kyari said: “We are committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our Company, and to engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development of goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Earlier in her remarks shortly after signing on behalf of the UN Global Compact, the Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Ms. Naomi Nwokolo, reportedly described NNPCL’s move to become a participant of the UN Global Compact as a pivotal step in fostering a culture of ethical business conduct, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

The statement said: “With Nigeria being one of the largest producers of crude oil in Africa, a transition from an energy system driven by fossil fuels to one based on renewable energy will have far- reaching positive impact, serving as a catalyst for sustainability in-country, on the continent and the world at large.

“The UN Global Compact, formally launched in July 2000, is a voluntary UN agreement designed to encourage companies around the world to develop, implement, and dis- close responsible and sustainable corporate policies and practices.”

In another development, the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on OVH Energy Acquisition by NNPCL, led by its Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Na-Laraba, arrived in Lagos for an on-the-spot assessment of the #NNPCLimited acquired downstream assets. The lawmakers were accompanied by NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mr. Adedapo Segun. The outcome of the interaction was being awaited