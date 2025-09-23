UNGA: Nigeria Leads Global Push For Gender Equality

Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership role in advancing gender equality on the global stage, with the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, championing the cause at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Delivering Nigeria’s statement at the High-Level Meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, the Minister underscored the country’s unwavering commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which she described as “a transformative vision to dismantle discrimination and empower women everywhere.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted Nigeria’s progress, citing higher school enrolment for girls, women breaking barriers in leadership and business, stronger legislation against gender-based violence, and expanded opportunities in science and governance.

She acknowledged, however, that systemic inequalities, climate change, conflict, and the digital divide still undermine the well-being of women and girls globally.

Outlining Nigeria’s renewed commitments, the Minister stressed education as the most powerful tool for breaking cycles of poverty and pointed to initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Women Agro-Value Expansion Programme, which aims to empower 10 million women across the agricultural value chain.

She also reaffirmed Nigeria’s zero-tolerance policy on gender-based violence and spotlighted deliberate policies, including Special Reserved Seats, to increase women’s participation in governance and decision-making.