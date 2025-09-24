UNGA: FG To Launch Digital Port System By 2026 –Dantsoho

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, has said the body is working to build a globally competitive port system that will enhance trade facilitation, attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future.

He said this at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City. Dantsoho told the global audience that the authority would launch the Port Community System (PCS) by the first quarter of 2026.

He said: “We are building a globally competitive port system that will strengthen trade facilitation, attract Foreign Direct Investment, and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future. We look forward to continued collaboration to achieve these goals.

“NPA is also implementing a digital, collaborative, and all-encompassing platform connecting stakeholders, data, transactions, and initiatives to improve NPA’s digital footprint. This platform (Port Community System) was seen as viable in the first quarter of 2026.” Dantsoho said all the nation’s seaports’ digital platforms allowed for paperless transactions, which minimises waste.