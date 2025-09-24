UNGA: Alake, Shettima Co-Chair African Mineral Strategy Group Roundtable

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima has co-chaired the Second Africa Mineral Strategy Group (AMSG) Roundtable in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

Alake, in a post on X, revealed that the roundtable discussions were centered on how Africa can transition from being a supplier of raw minerals to creating real value through processing, manufacturing, and technology-driven partnerships.

He outlined four urgent priorities agreed upon at the meeting: Adding value through local processing and manufacturing, Protecting Africa’s data sovereignty with frameworks like AMREC and PARC, Mobilizing Africa-led investments in the mineral sector, and Securing the continent’s vast deposits of critical minerals for the future.

“These conversations are vital to ensure our resources work for our people by creating jobs, building technology, and forging partnerships that respect Africa’s rightful place in the global economy,” Alake stated.

Vice President Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the roundtable, reiterated the need for Africa to finance its mineral development and strengthen its role in global supply chains.

New Telegraph reports that the AMSG high-level dialogue, co-chaired by Nigeria, drew participation from African leaders, ministers, and private sector stakeholders, all united in their resolve to redefine the continent’s mineral future.

The Second AMSG Roundtable marks a significant step in Africa’s collective effort to reduce dependence on raw mineral exports and embrace industrialization that benefits its citizens.