UNGA 80: Trump To Address World Leaders In New York

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, will on Tuesday address the United Nations General Meeting (UNGA) currently ongoing in New York.

New Telegraph reports that the 47th US President will address the 80th Session of the UNGA at about 09:50 local time (14:50 BST), where world leaders gather to discuss how to foster the economy.

President Trump is expected to deliver an aggressive speech decrying “Globalist institutions”, which he will claim “have significantly decayed the world order.

Trump is also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with UN Secretary General António Guterres and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the EU.

The US president will also hold a group meeting with officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

During this meeting, Trump is expected to discuss a range of topics, including principles around what postwar governance in Gaza could look like, without Hamas involvement.