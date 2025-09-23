UNGA 80: Trump Criticizes UN, Europe Over Migration Crisis

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) berated the United Nations (UN) and Europe during his first appearance at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) since his return to the White House in January 2025.

President Trump, who spoke with world leaders in New York, warned that Western countries were “Going to hell” because of migration and called climate change a “Con job.”

Trump began his speech at the global event by criticising the UN for failing to get involved in what he described as seven wars that he has ended or in his failed efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza.

He then called recognition by a slate of Washington’s allies of a Palestinian state a “Reward” to Hamas for “Horrible atrocities” in the armed group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Trump had harsher words for European allies for failing to stop oil purchases from Russia. He criticised China and India on the same score—but Moscow itself escaped relatively lightly.

His strongest language was reserved for blasting migration, one of the core political messages that has driven his two US election victories.

Trump also lambasted the UN for “funding an assault” on Western nations that he described as an “invasion.”

The US president took a typically controversial stance on climate change, too, calling it a “hoax” made up by “evil people.”

“What is the purpose of the United Nations? It has such tremendous potential, but it’s not even coming close to living up to that.

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.

“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter,” he said. “It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. Your countries are going to hell,” he told European leaders.