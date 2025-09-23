UNGA 80: Tinubu Urges Africa To Finance Mineral Assets

President Bola Tinubu has called for a radical overhaul of the global financial architecture governing Africa’s mineral wealth, insisting that African nations must finance their own mineral sectors and assert control over global supply chains.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu delivered the charge at the Second Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) High-Level Roundtable on Critical Minerals Development in Africa, held on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We must take the bull by the horns in financing our future. Never again shall we wait for capital to trickle in. With sovereign funds, blended vehicles, and innovative tools like the Africa Mineral Token, Africa shall finance Africa,” Tinubu declared.

The President stressed that Africa must protect its sovereignty by collectively managing critical resources such as cobalt, lithium, graphite, gold, and rare earths, not as fragmented states but as one continental bloc capable of wielding global influence.

Pledging Nigeria’s commitment to a mineral-led renaissance under his Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu urged African leaders to end the cycle of exporting raw materials and importing finished goods. He emphasized the need to build industries through beneficiation and green manufacturing. He also pointed out that with the African Minerals and Energy Resource Classification (AMREC) and the Pan-African Resource Reporting Code (PARC), Africa would no longer depend on foreign geological knowledge but would own and standardize its data.

According to him, data alone is not enough without accelerated government-led mineral exploration and comprehensive geological mapping. He maintained that every African state must prioritize country-wide surveys, strengthen geological agencies, and pool expertise through the AMSG, as sovereignty and value creation depend on exploration.

Tinubu also urged African nations to mobilize sovereign wealth funds, private partners, and development allies to finance Africa’s future. He applauded countries such as Zimbabwe, Gabon, and Kenya for enforcing bans and restrictions on raw mineral exports to promote local beneficiation, noting that Nigeria is already implementing similar reforms.

The President commended Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, who chairs the AMSG, for his leadership in driving reforms that place Africa at the center of global mineral markets.

“Africa must no longer be the supplier of raw materials for foreign industries. We must be the architects of our own prosperity,” the President concluded.