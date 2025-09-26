UNGA 80: Tinubu Is As Intelligent, Strategic As Trump – Ex-NIIA DG

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, has opined that despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence from this year’s United Nations Assembly (UNGA), he is just as intelligent, cautious and strategic as the 47th President of the United States (US) Donald Trump.

Akinterinwa, who made this remark on Friday while speaking on Channels Television, said President Tinubu’s decision to be absent should not be perceived as weakness or incapacity to face the global stage.

He said, “At the end of the day, when you are seen to be at par with your colleagues, in which way are you going to say that Donald Trump is better than Bola Tinubu of Nigeria?

“He’s not. And I can tell you that Tinubu is as intelligent, if not more intelligent than Trump. He is more cautious and more strategic in his approach.”

The former NIIA chief noted that hierarchy plays a crucial role in shaping engagements in international relations, emphasising that diplomatic protocol usually determines which leaders interact at such gatherings.

He added, “In diplomacy, water must always find its own level. When you are not the president of a sovereign state, the extent to which you can meet with sovereign leaders is limited. A vice president going there cannot easily interact with people who are senior to him.”

He added that broader dynamics in global politics, especially the posture of the United States, could influence such interactions.

Using former U.S. President Donald Trump as an example, Akinterinwa described him as unpredictable and often dismissive of nations that chart independent foreign policies.

“Donald Trump thinks after action, not before action. He is a president who can thoroughly embarrass our own president, finding unnecessary excuses. Because Nigeria appears to be charting an independent line in international affairs, Trump doesn’t like this. He wants to be seen as primus inter pares in global politics,” he argued

President Bola Tinubu personally attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York in 2023, where he delivered Nigeria’s national statement.

However, he was absent from the 79th session in 2024, with Vice President Kashim Shettima standing in on his behalf. Shettima also represented him again at the ongoing 80th UNGA.