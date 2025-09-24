UNGA 80: Shettima To Deliver Tinubu’s National Statement Wednesday

…Multilateralism, UN reform, climate action, financial reform, others, top agenda

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Wednesday deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the ongoing 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to a press release issued by Stanley Nkwoccha, a spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, the address is scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. New York time with multilateralism, UN reform, climate action, international finance restructuring, among others, top the agenda.

Using the same medium last year, the President had called for Africa to be allocated permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council, a push now being considered by the global organ.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shettima joined other world leaders for the Assembly’s opening session, where U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a keynote address formally welcoming delegates.

Afterwards, the Vice President played host to the President of Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitbia, on the sidelines, where both leaders engaged in bilateral talks wherein the Namibian leader announced her planned official visit to Tinubu in Nigeria.

The Namibian leader, who assumed the presidency on March 21, 2025, praised Nigerian diplomats for their invaluable contributions to her government and country in so many ways.

“All the Nigerian diplomats were basically Namibians, helping in so many ways,” she stated, acknowledging Nigeria’s leadership role among African member states.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she found it appropriate to leverage the UNGA opportunity to meet with Vice President Shettima, promising: “I will still find time to come physically and introduce myself to the President.”

Responding, Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Namibia, saying, “We are all Africans, and the Nigeria–Namibia relationship should be taken to the next level, beyond where it is now.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

In a separate high-level session, Vice President Shettima met with a delegation from the Gates Foundation led by CEO Mark Suzman. He thanked the Foundation for its support in healthcare, agriculture, and financial inclusion, while calling for expanded investment in Nigeria.

“In the Gates Foundation, we have a partner that we trust and believe in. If all high-net-worth individuals made even half the investment Bill Gates has made, the world would be a better place. Kindly convey the highest regards of my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Mr Gates,” VP Shettima said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s growth ambitions, the Vice President added: “Our target over the next few years is to achieve annual growth rates of no less than seven per cent, anchored on macroeconomic stability, improved productivity, and strategic investment in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education.”

Minister of Education, Dr Alausa, also appealed for greater Gates Foundation support in education, especially in the areas of technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“What I want to put on the table to the Gates Foundation is increased investment in education. I have met with your representatives in Africa, and they indicated that the initial focus over the years had been on child nutrition but not education.

“Now I think there is more focus on education, so I am seeking enhanced support in that area to bolster our foundational education. We don’t have adequate support at all,” the minister said.

Responding, CEO Suzman pledged enhanced investment in human capital development, education, and health, noting the foundation’s significant progress in digital identity and digital financial inclusion in Nigeria.