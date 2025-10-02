UNGA 80: Shettima Returns To Abuja After Week-Long Event

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and engagements in Germany.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the week-long international engagement, Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s national statement calling for comprehensive UN reforms.

At the session, Shettima also championed Africa’s sovereignty over its $700 billion mineral resources and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom (UK), Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

Later, the Nigerian leader met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and secured his commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat.

The Vice President also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the President Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes before his engagements in Germany.