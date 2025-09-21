UNGA 80: Shettima Departs Abuja For New York

On Sunday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja for New York, where he will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement during the high-level meeting.

The statement read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, holding in New York, United States of America, from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

“Senator Shettima, who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.”

Nkwocha added that the Vice-President will unveil Nigeria’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement at a UN special event on climate.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opened on 9 September 2025. Its high-level general debate is scheduled to run from 23 to 27 September and conclude on 29 September.

The SDG Moment is scheduled for 22 September to spotlight inspiring actions on the Sustainable Development Goals. According to the statement, Shettima’s engagements in New York will also feature bilateral meetings and multilateral discussions on matters of national and global importance.