Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in New York for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens on Monday, September 22 and runs until Sunday, September 28.

Upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Vice President was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, and Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to the United Nations, Amb. Samson Itegboje.

Also present to receive the Vice President were the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in New York, Brig.-Gen. Edward Koleoso, and Defence Attaché in Washington, Group Capt. Sani Kalgo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Shettima, who will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the 2025 UNGA, is billed to present Nigeria’s address during the General Debate.

According to the report, the Nigerian leader is expected to unveil the country’s revised climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and engage in bilateral talks, high-level roundtables, and side meetings on the sidelines of the Assembly.

President Tinubu was slated to address the 80th session of the high-level General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The revised provisional list of Speakers revealed that the President was scheduled for the second day of the event around 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Nigerian time).

President Tinubu would have been the 17th world leader to speak on day two of the debate.

Highlighting Nigeria’s priorities at the 80th UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar stated that the country would continue to advocate for the adoption of a United Nations Global Convention on Taxation and for Africa’s representation on the UN Security Council.

“This is something that has put Nigeria in the position of leadership,” he said. “We also promote Nigeria’s push to become a permanent member of the Security Council, because Africa has a common position, the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, that calls for at least two permanent seats

He added that Nigeria would also reaffirm its position on peacekeeping efforts and ongoing global conflicts, including those in Gaza, eastern Congo, and Sudan.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State noted that Nigeria’s participation in the UNGA would bolster the country’s standing as a leading African economy and investment destination

The Governor said, “We are looking at areas of strength such as solid minerals, agriculture, and skills-based education.”

“The Vice President’s presentation on Wednesday will further reposition Nigeria as Africa’s leading economy.”

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr Olajumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria would also leverage the platform to showcase investment opportunities and highlight the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda

“On Monday, we are hosting Nigeria Investment Day, highlighting solid minerals, telecommunications, and technology,” she said.

“It is to show the reforms the Nigerian economy has undergone in the last two years and to engage our partners on where we are headed.”

Shettima is also scheduled to attend the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting and hold talks with Sudan’s Prime Minister, among other high-level engagements.