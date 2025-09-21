UNGA 80: FG To Empower 10m Women In $1trn Economy Drive

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Sunday, unveiled its plans to economically empower at least 10 million women as part of its ambition to build a one trillion dollar economy.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this disclosure while speaking at the sideline event of the 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The event, themed “Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment: Financing Inclusive Growth for Peace, Development, and Human Rights—Lessons from Nigeria for Women Project,” examined ways to strengthen inclusive growth through women’s participation.

Speaking at the event, Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the Federal Government was advancing women’s economic empowerment through a range of targeted projects and interventions.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed Abuja for New York, where he will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the UNGA.

She further cited the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) as the flagship platform, describing it as the most significant initiative for women’s economic empowerment under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“In phase one, we mobilised over 460,000 women into Women Affinity Groups across multiple states. These groups have collectively saved an average of N4.9 billion of their own money and have inter-loaned significantly to expand businesses, cover health costs, and pay school fees.

” In addition, over 330,000 women have accessed livelihood grants, while thousands have been linked to formal financial institutions, national ID, and health insurance schemes,” she said.

The Minister, however, noted that following a successful pilot in six states, the programme has now been scaled up and extended nationwide.

“It is critical to highlight that while this model borrows from the most successful global experiences, we have wholly adapted it to Nigerian realities.

“The Women Affinity Groups that are created under the programme have become platforms of voice, social capital, and economic agency.

“They are changing the texture of communities, lowering household vulnerability, and strengthening our democracy from below,” she said

The minister told delegates and partners at the event that investing in women’s entrepreneurship would not only boost incomes but also improve nutrition, education, and community stability.

She explained that, with this in mind, the government had consolidated its empowerment efforts into a single delivery framework that integrates agriculture, clean energy, logistics, digital access, and mobile services, among other sectors.

“We call this the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions – 774 (RH-SII774). This programme is envisioned as a transformative, gender-responsive initiative that will directly impact over 50 million women, children, families, and vulnerable persons across all 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation.

She added that the framework offers a unified national platform to address systemic challenges, including gender inequality, family instability, digital exclusion, child vulnerability, and economic disempowerment.

She said, ”It is a full-scale transformation of how social protection and women’s economic empowerment are delivered in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, said women’s empowerment must be seen not only as a moral duty but as an economic imperative for peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth.

Represented by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Abdulrazaq said the success of women translates into stronger families, healthier communities, and more prosperous nations. He pointed to the Nigeria for Women Programme (NFWP) as clear evidence of the transformative impact of sustained and targeted investment.

”The programme is a collaboration among the Federal Government, State Ministries, the World Bank and other partners. It began in six states and is now active in 15 states, with commitments from 32 states overall.

” To date, more than 46,000 women have organised into 22,000 Women Affinity Groups, saving over N4.4 billion and channelling these resources into small businesses that are transforming families and communities alike,” he said.

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, praised President Tinubu for his support and steadfast commitment to women’s inclusion and youth development in Nigeria.

“So many policies and initiatives have been put in place to empower women at the national and sub-national levels on women’s empowerment, ” she said.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said his administration has placed women at the centre of its policies, making them the main beneficiaries of most empowerment programmes in the state.

Dignitaries at the event included Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; and Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal.

The Charge d’Affaires at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Samson Itegboje, and Professor Kabir Mato were also present.