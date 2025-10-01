UNGA 80: African Leaders Champion Continent-Led Solutions For Sustainable Devt

Prominent African business and government leaders gathered at the World Trade Centre in New York City recently for a high-level discussion on Africa-led innovation and sustainable development.

The event, known as Africa Breakfast Convos (ABC), was an official side event of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), hosted by the global communications firm, Allison Worldwide, in partnership with The King’s Trust Group and the African public relations company, Black House Media (BHM).

The forum featured an exclusive fireside chat with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings and the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, who highlighted the critical need to connect African entrepreneurs with global capital.

“Unlocking Africa’s youth potential, connecting entrepreneurs to global markets, and ensuring inclusive growth are not just aspirations — they are imperatives if Africa is to shape the 21st century,” he stated.

Claudine Moore, Managing Director for Africa at Allison Worldwide, who moderated the session, emphasised the event’s role in fostering actionable dialogue.

“This is our third annual UNGA event and the second in the Africa Breakfast Conversation series. Our goal with all our events is to not only create the space for candid conversations but also a space for high-level connections that lead to action and impact. Our vision is that our events contribute to positioning Africa as a driver of global sustainable development,” she said.

Discussions centred on Africa’s demographic advantage, noting that nearly 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa is under the age of 30 and that by 2030, one in five people globally will be African.

A panel titled “Generation Potential — Powering Africa’s Youth Through Nutrition, Skills, Access & Opportunity” featured insights from Shalom Ndiku of Food4Education, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Geoffrey Kasangaki of Asante Africa Foundation, Abeiku Greene of Junior Achievement Ghana, and Ben Ovio of ENDIP International.

The panellists detailed how investments in nutrition, education, and skills development are essential for fueling the continent’s next generation of leaders.

In a statement, The King’s Trust commented on the collaboration, saying: “We are proud to support forums like ABC that put youth, innovation, and opportunity at the centre of Africa’s development agenda. Today was a chance for us to convene, to learn what we are doing right, but more importantly, to learn where we can do more to invest in Generation Potential.”

A second panel, “Africa’s Role in the Future of Technology, Media, AI & Finance,” featured Iyin Aboyeji, Founding Partner of Future Africa; Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM; and Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central TV. Moderated by Wendu Nwakanma, Vice President at Goldman Sachs, the session explored how Africa’s tech and creative sectors are influencing global industries.

Ayeni Adekunle of BHM underscored the event’s purpose, saying: “This gathering is an opportunity to have the right conversations about our continent, the opportunities and the challenges. We’re providing guests with a space where conversations can flow freely, turning ideas into impactful initiatives that foster sustainable growth across Africa.”

Throughout the event, speakers underscored the importance of cross-sector partnerships, diaspora engagement, and long-term investment.

Recent data from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was cited, showing foreign direct investment flows to Africa stood at $50 billion in 2024, representing 3.7 per cent of global FDI and reflecting continued confidence in the continent’s potential.

The Africa Breakfast Convos, aligning with UNGA 80’s broader focus on global progress, concluded with a palpable sense of optimism about Africa’s future leadership in sectors like renewable energy, technology, and youth-driven innovation, setting the stage for deeper collaboration and continued investment.