UNGA 80: African Business Leaders Discuss Sustainable Development

On the backdrop of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), prominent African leaders have discussed strategies for Africa-led innovation, investment and sustainable development.

Speaking at the World Trade Centre in New York City for Africa Breakfast Convos (ABC), a high-profile official side event of the 80th UNGA, Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, shared insights into Africa’s investment landscape, spotlighting opportunities to bridge African entrepreneurs with global capital.

Aig-Imoukhuede said: “Unlocking Africa’s youth potential, connecting entrepreneurs to global markets, and ensuring inclusive growth are not just aspirations — they are imperatives if Africa is to shape the 21st century.”

Following the fireside, Managing Director, Africa, Allison Worldwide, Claudine Moore, who moderated the session with Aig-Imoukhuede, emphasised the importance of building platforms like ABC to amplify African innovation.

“This is our third annual UNGA event and the second in the Africa Breakfast Conversation series. Our goal with all our events is to not only create the space for candid conversations but also a space for high-level connections that lead to action and impact.

“Our vision is that our events contribute to positioning Africa as a driver of global sustainable development”,. she said.

The discussions at the event highlighted Africa’s youthful population as a significant driver of future growth, with nearly 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30.

By 2030, one in five people globally will be African, underscoring the continent’s central role in shaping the world’s future.

A panel titled Generation Potential — Powering Africa’s Youth Through Nutrition, Skills, Access & Opportunity featured insights from Shalom Ndiku, Director of Policy, Food4Education; H.E. Dr Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sierra Leone; Geoffrey Kasangaki, CEO, Asante Africa Foundation; Abeiku Greene, Outgoing Executive Director, Junior Achievement Ghana; and Ben Ovio, Chief Responsibility Executive, ENDIP International.

The panellists discussed how nutrition, education, and youth skills development can fuel Africa’s next generation of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on the collaboration with Allison and BHM for this edition of the Africa Breakfast Conversation (ABC), The King’s Trust commented: “We are proud to support forums like ABC that put youth, innovation, and opportunity at the centre of Africa’s development agenda.

“Today was a chance for us to convene, to learn what we are doing right, but more importantly, to learn where we can do more to invest in Generation Potential.”

The second panel, Africa’s Role in the Future of Technology, Media, AI & Finance, featured Iyin Aboyeji, Founding Partner, Future Africa; Ayeni Adekunle, Founder & CEO, BHM; and Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director, News Central TV.

The sessio,n moderated by Wendu Nwakanma, Vice President, Goldman Sachs, explored how Africa’s growing tech and creative ecosystems are shaping global industries, from fintech to artificial intelligence and media.

Speaking on the significance of the right investment in Africa, Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM, said: “This gathering is an opportunity to have the right conversations about our continent – the opportunities and the challenges.

“We’re providing guests with a space where conversations can flow freely, turning ideas into impactful initiatives that foster sustainable growth across Africa.”

Throughout the event, speakers underscored the importance of cross-sector partnerships, diaspora engagement, and long-term investment in Africa’s growth.

According to recent data from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), foreign direct investment flows to Africa stood at $50 billion in 2024, representing 3.7 per cent of global FDI and reflecting continued confidence in the continent’s potential.

The Africa Breakfast Convos aligned with UNGA 80’s broader focus on global progress and sustainable development. As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism about Africa’s future and its ability to lead in critical sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and youth-driven innovation — setting the stage for deeper collaboration and continued investment in the continent’s sustainable development.

Allison is a global integrated marketing and communications agency, with operations across 50 markets throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia,the Middle East and Africa, dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities.

With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimise return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide.

BHM is a media and communications services company, home to public relations and reputation management consultancy BlackHouse Media (UK & Nigeria); Pan African communications advisory firm, ID Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, etc); and marketing technology platform, Plaqad. BHM was named one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 and 2024 by the Financial Times.

The King’s Trust Group is a global network of support for young people, established by His Majesty King Charles III, our Royal Founding President. Our mission is to work for young people.

“Together with our partners, we empower young people to build the confidence, skills and experience they need to succeed in the world of work. We do this through programmes focused on Education, Employment and Enterprise.

“We are active in over 20 countries. Since 1976, we have supported over 1.3 million young people to change their lives for the better.

“The King’s Trust Group” includes The King’s Trust Group Company and its charitable subsidiaries – King’s Trust International, King’s Trust USA, King’s Trust Canada, King’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand and King’s Trust Australia – plus The King’s Trust in the UK.”