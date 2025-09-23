UNGA 2025: eHealth Africa Pushes For African-Led Innovation In Sustainable Devt

As the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) convenes in New York, eHealth Africa (eHA) is spotlighting the power of African-led innovation in driving sustainable futures.

In partnership with Population Services International (PSI), Population Council, and Reach Digital Health, eHA will host a high-level side event on September 24 titled “African-led Innovation: Shaping Sustainable Futures With or Without Aid.” The hybrid dialogue will highlight how Africa’s homegrown solutions are reshaping health, development, and digital systems.

Executive Director of eHealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, described the initiative as “an urgent call to action” for stakeholders to deepen collaboration, pool resources, and adopt adaptive strategies that place African creativity at the center of development.

Echoing this, PSI President Michael Holscher said Africa’s most transformative solutions are coming from those with lived experience, noting that “true health sovereignty” depends on locally led systems. Similarly, Reach Digital Health CEO Debbie Rogers emphasized the impact of Africa-led, user-centric solutions and called for deeper investment and collaboration.

Moderated by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Education, Hon. Chernor Bah, the event comes at a time of shrinking donor support, rising inequalities, and increasing pressure on Africa to chart its own path. In 2025 alone, Official Development Assistance fell by 17%, with the United States largely withdrawing from its role as a major global donor.

Building on the 2025 Insights Learning Forum hosted by eHA, the UNGA side event will amplify calls for harmonized digital health strategies, stronger domestic investment, and community-driven, nationally owned innovations.

eHealth Africa and its partners are urging governments, innovators, private sector leaders, and civil society actors to commit to funding and supporting African-led solutions that secure the continent’s sustainable future.