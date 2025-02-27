UNG Sues NAFDAC Over Alleged N500bn Seizure, Demands N100m Damages

Share

The recent closure of the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market has drawn the anger of the United Nigeria Group made up of traders at the market as they have approached a Federal High Court for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

The body also contended that not all the traders are culprits in the sale of fake and substandard products insisting that the goods passed through Customs Standard Organization of Nigeria SON before getting to Onitsha lamenting that the traders should not be punished over what they described as the fault of the relevant bodies.

The group led by the Convener, Sir Peter Okala, who is also the Secretary of Conflict Resolution in the area are praying the Court to grant the payment of N100 million damages as a result of the raid.

This is contained in Suit No PHC/ Awk/ CS/ 40 / 2025 dated 18/02 /2025 against National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC.

While speaking with reporters in Onitsha, Sir Peter Okala said; “You may recall that on 10th February, 2025, a combined team of officers, officials, operatives, agents, as well as armed soldiers drawn from the Onitsha Military Cantonment under the auspices of NAFDAC raided the popular Ogbo Ogwu Market, Niger Bridge head Onitsha, Anambra State, broke into traders shops, confiscated goods worth N500 Billion and carted them away to an unknown destination without any notice, without a court order, and/or without a search warrant.

“Before this raid on the 10th of February, members of the Applicants shops involved in the raid were not under any NAFDAC or police investigation whatsoever.

“However on 10th of February, NAFDAC raided the popular Ogbo Ogwu Market at Niger Bridge head Onitsha, Anambra State confiscating large quantities of pharmaceutical products and drugs and other non-consumables from the Applicants members shops without a Valid Court order or search warrant.

The South East Zonal Director of NAFDAC Dr. Martins Iluyomade, who led other NAFDAC Operatives took both the Market leaders and traders by surprise as NAFDAC Operatives without a Valid Court Order and search warrant moved from shop to shop braking into these shops in the absence of their owners, confiscating and carting away wide range of drugs and products to unknown destination.

“The drugs carted away by NAFDAC Operatives led by the South East Zonal Director includes alcoholic and none Alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, chemicals, empty plastic bags and cans as well as Analgesic tablets and other pharmaceutical products.

“It should be place on record that NAFDAC Operatives have their spies in the Market and some of these spies are jealous of some of their fellow traders who are doing well in genuine business and more successful in business than them and are therefore out to pull them down by collaborating with NAFDAC”.

