Unfulfilled Glory: 10 great Nigerian players who never won AFCON

Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu, the legendary Arsenal player, has achieved multiple accolades throughout his illustrious career, yet he was never able to win the Africa Cup of Nations title.

His trophy cabinet includes the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Cup, the Eredivisie, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup. On the international stage, he is known for leading the Dream Team to the Olympic gold medal in 1996 and winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993.

However, he never won the AFCON title, which is the only major trophy missing from his cabinet, other than the FIFA World Cup.

Although he came close to winning the title in 2000, when the Super Eagles lost to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in his debut appearance at the tournament, subsequent attempts by the former Portsmouth striker ended in four bronze medals. Nigeria finished third in 2002 in Mali, followed by the same feats in Tunisia 2004, Ghana 2006, and Angola in 2010.

However, the team’s showing at the Burkina Faso 2008 edition ended in a fiasco as they crashed out in the quarterfinal.

Kanu’s AFCON journey was also tarnished by the fact that he never scored a single goal in six appearances at the tournament.

Ike Shorunmu

Shorunmu is considered one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers, however, he is also on the list of the biggest Super Eagles who never won the AFCON. He won a bronze medal at Senegal in 1992 but missed out on the victorious squad that dominated the 1994 edition of the tournament held in Tunisia.

Shorunmu didn’t return to the squad until the 2000 edition, co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana, where he became the first-choice goalkeeper but unfortunately lost in the final to Cameroon.

At the age of 34, he attended his final AFCON as the Eagles won another bronze medal at the 2002 edition of the tournament in Mali.

Obafemi Martins

In the illustrious history of the Super Eagles, Martins stands out as one of the finest strikers to have graced the team.

Securing his place among the Top 10 all-time top scorers for the Super Eagles, the former Inter Milan striker, affectionately known as ‘Obagoal,’ left an indelible mark on Nigerian football.

From 2004 to 2015, Martins showcased his goal-scoring prowess in 48 appearances for the Super Eagles, netting an impressive total of 18 goals, but he ended his international career with just two bronze medals in the AFCON.

Taribo West

Taribo West was a talented African player who achieved the rare honour of featuring for both Milan and Inter Milan in his career. Though he was known for his unusual and colourful hairstyles, many Nigerians remember him for his ball-winning abilities, commitment, hard-tackling style of play, and forward-surging runs.

He played a crucial role in Nigeria’s historic victory at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, but despite playing in the national team for over 12 years, he only attended two editions of the AFCON, and success in the competition eluded him.

Taribo played his best football at the AFCON in 2002, earning him a spot in the Team of the Tournament, but the Super Eagles finished third. He had previously played in the Eagles team that lost to Cameroon in the final in 2000.

Tijani Babangida

He is one of the finest wingers in Nigeria’s history. Okada, as Babangida is fondly called, was part of the team that won the gold medal at Atlanta in 1996 but didn’t secure similar success at the AFCON.

He was one of the Nigerian stars of the 2000 edition, and many Nigerians still remember his heroics in the semifinal of the tournament against South Africa. He scored the two goals that bundled out Bafana Bafana, who had earlier won the 1996 AFCON.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star attended just two editions of AFCON, as his 2002 stint ended in a bronze medal.

Osaze Odemwingie

One of the most successful Nigerian players of the 2000s, although born in Russia, Osaze elected to represent Nigeria and he became arguably the most successful foreign-born Super Eagle after featuring for the national team on more than 60 occasions, including two World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He also attended the Olympics, where he claimed a silver medal, but he would have loved to add an AFCON title to his medal collections but can only boast of bronze medals obtained at Tunisia 2004, Egypt 2006, and Angola 2010 editions.

Celestine Babayaro

It’s difficult to determine the best left back in the history of the Nigerian national team, but Babayaro will always be in the discussion. Not only because of his incredible talent and but his achievements in the national colour were impressive. However, his failure to win an AFCON tainted his legacy.

He was one of the star players of the Golden Eaglets squad that dominated all opponents to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993. This earned him a move to Europe where he joined Belgian club Anderlecht in 1994.

Despite missing out on the 1994 AFCON-winning Eagles, he had grown big enough to be part of the Dream Team that won the Olympics gold medal in 1996.

The former Chelsea star didn’t attend AFCON until 2000 which ended in a silver medal for Nigeria. Babayaro, who also played for Newcastle, was also part of the squads that finished third at the 2002 and 2004 editions of the tournament.

Babayaro, Nigeria’s standout full-back, graced the football world with triumphs at the 1993 World Cup and the 1996 Olympics. Despite reaching the Afcon final in 2000, subsequent third-place finishes marked the end of his international chapter.

Julius Aghahowa

Aghahowa rose to fame after his impressive performance in the Flying Eagles’ ill-fated outing at the 1999 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

This earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles, and he did enough to make the cut for the Nations Cup in 2000. Despite not being expected to play a major role in the tournament, Aghahowa ended up being the team’s highest scorer alongside Austin Okocha.

In the following edition of the AFCON in Mali in 2002, Aghahowa’s dazzling performance earned him the tournament’s top-scorer title.

However, the talented forward couldn’t lead Nigeria to AFCON glory as the team crashed out in the semifinal but managed to claim the bronze medal.

Aghahowa attended four editions of AFCON, winning a silver medal in 2000 and two bronze medals in subsequent years, defining his AFCON legacy.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni

The Yak is one of the most prolific strikers in the history of Nigerian football; but he is famous for his miss against South Korea at the 2010 World Cup.

He was a certified goal machine and ice-cold finisher. Yakubu scored 21 goals in 57 games for Nigeria between 2000 and 2012, only Rashidi Yekini and Segun Odegbami have scored more goals than the former Portsmouth forward.

He is also the Nigerian with the highest number of goals in the English Premier League, and only three African players have scored more than him in the history of the division, but despite being the highest scorer for the Eagles since Yekini retired, Aiyegbeni did not win the AFCON. He didn’t get to the final of the tournament but settled for bronze medals in three of the four editions he attended.

John Utaka

Primarily deployed as a dynamic winger, Utaka’s speed has made him a crucial asset in teams employing a counter-attacking style of play. For over a decade, he stood out as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic wingers, blending pace, power, and exceptional technical skills.

Utaka’s club career has been decorated with titles in Egypt, Qatar, England, and France, establishing him as a reliable figure for the Super Eagles. His contributions were pivotal in Nigeria’s World Cup and Afcon campaigns.

Despite falling short in Afcon, Utaka, who kickstarted his career at Enugu Rangers, can reflect with pride on the two bronze medals he earned, marking significant milestones in his impressive football journey.