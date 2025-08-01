UNFSS+4: Nigeria Maps 10-Year Youth-Led Agricultural Renewal Plan

The Federal Government has unveiled a 10-year Strategic Action Plan (2026–2035) to transform the country’s agricultural sector, with Vice President Kashim Shettima declaring that youth-led innovation will be central to the nation’s food systems transition.

The plan forms a key part of Nigeria’s national strategy to implement the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration (2026–2036), adopted by African Heads of State to enhance food and nutrition security across the continent.

Speaking recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at a high-level dialogue between African youth agri-food entrepreneurs and African leaders during the United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4), Vice President Shettima underscored the importance of investing in young people to drive innovation and resilience in food systems.

“A nation that is prepared for the future is not known by the promises it makes but by the place it gives to its youth in shaping those promises.

“To see African youths leading the charge in this essential sector speaks more eloquently than any speech,” Shettima stated.

He revealed that Nigeria has inaugurated an Agricultural Sector Working Group and a Technical Committee to coordinate national implementation of the Kampala Declaration and to develop the 10-Year Strategic Action Plan.

According to him, the plan will align national and subnational priorities, promote public-private partnerships, and embed strong youth engagement at every level of execution.

The Vice President further noted that the federal government has recapitalised the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion ($1 billion) to support the Youth Agricultural Revolution in Nigeria, enabling young farmers and agri-groups to access loans of up to N1 million across the country.