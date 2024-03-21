Unfreeze Benue Accounts Now, State Assembly Tells Gov Alia

The Benue State House of Assembly has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to unfreeze all the state accounts which he ordered to be frozen on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration.

The lawmakers who spoke on Thursday frowned over the ten-month freezing of state accounts and passed a motion calling on the governor to unfreeze the accounts of the state for the smooth running of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The development followed a motion moved by the Hon. member representing Kwande West State Constituency, Pharmacist Thomas Dugeri, and seconded by his Konshisha State Constituency counterpart, Rt. Hon. Cephas Dyako.

Debating on the motion, the lawmakers frowned at what they called “the continuous freezing of the accounts which has rendered MDA’s hopeless, paralyzed and unable to render effective services to people of the state.

The House was particularly worried that the freezing of government accounts had dragged nine months into the life of Alia’s administration, regretting why it had taken so long for the Governor to initiate the process to render whatever transactions that were hanging on the government accounts ineffective adding that all cheques life span is six months.

In reaction to the motion, the member representing the Kyan constituency, Hon. Shimawua Emmanuel, moved a counter motion which was seconded by Honorable Berger Alfred Emberga, the member representing Makurdi North who called on his colleagues not to run to a hasty conclusion on why the governor has allowed the accounts to be frozen. Their counter motion however failed through voice votes.

The House, therefore, resolved that the governor should in the interest of the state, unfreeze the state accounts for the smooth running of the MDAs.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Raphael Akume Ityav, said also at plenary, the House screened 2 out of the 8 members of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and confirmed one.

Those screened were: Hon. Terhemen Shom and Dr Gisaor Vincent, while Shom Terhemen was confirmed, Dr. Gisaor Vincent’s nominee was rejected after screening for issues bothering on his outing on Facebook where he passed insulting comments on the Tiv nation.

The other members including the Chairman were stepped down for another legislative day for submitting incomplete CVs.