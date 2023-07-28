UNFPA Trains CSOs On Improving Life Skills Of Lagos Youths

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has trained Community Society Organisations (CSOs) on comprehensive life skill education to reduce misinformation and increase young people’s skills in taking informed decisions related to their health.

Dr Esther Somefun, Gender and Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA, said this during a two-day training for CSOs on comprehen- sive life skill education for out- of-school youths on Tuesday in Lagos. Somefun said that research had shown that many out-of-school youths lack required knowledge to make accurate decisions, leaving them vulnerable to coercion, sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancy.

“We know that young people form a critical segment of the population. “Lagos with a population of over 23 million people has a huge youth-based population. “Many of these youths are out of school, and have needs that are to be met.

“UNFPA understands that there are communities that can meet such needs, hence the need for us to look for youth-led CSOs who interact with out-of-school youths and build their capacity on comprehensive life skill education.

“These CSOs ensure that young people are provided with accurate information from their transition from childhood to adolescents and youths,” she said. She noted that the aim of the training was to build an inclusive society and assist the youth make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

According to her, 10 CSOs from 10 local government areas of the state participated in the training and would transfer the knowledge to the targeted youths in their respective communities.