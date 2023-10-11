UNFPA Nigeria Presents Letter Of Credence To Foreign Affairs Minister

The new Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Gifty Addico has presented her letter of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

She delivered the letter of credence to the minister in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11,

As the Resident Representative of the UNFPA in Nigeria, she will provide overall vision and leadership for the work of UNFPA in Nigeria and will be accountable for implementing UNFPA’s country programme and operations.

Amongst various posts, Dr Addico was most recently Chief of the Commodity Security Branch in the Technical Division of UNFPA HQ in New York, providing strategic direction and technical leadership for UNFPA’s global work in family planning and reproductive health supplies.

A national of Ghana, Dr. Addico is a medical doctor with several years of experience in strategic leadership in international development and health programmes at global and national levels, focusing on developing countries.