UNFPA, Ebonyi Empower 20 Gender-Based Violence Survivors

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Ebonyi Government have successfuly trained and empowered 20 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors in the state. The 20 persons were trained in sewing, hairdressing, computer processing, GSM repairs and barbing, among others. The wife of the Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, said this on Sunday at a ceremony to mark the end of the 16 days activism, tagged “Unite, invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Nwifuru said that she was poised to get rid of all harmful practices against women and girls in the state. She further promised to continue to use her pet project, “Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation,” to reach out to the 13 local government areas of the state. The governor’s wife, represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Nkechi Echiegu, lauded the UNFPA’s support toward ending GBV and empowering the survivors.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Felicia Nwamkpuma, hailed all the partners for ensuring that the activities of the 16 Days Activism were successful. Nwamkpuma said that the ministry, in collaboration with UNFPA, had created some programmes that could impact positively on survivors. “We have been encouraging the survivors and providing them with opportunities for growth,” she said.

The UNFPA Country Representative, Andrew Karima, rep- resented by Ebonyi Coordinator, Benedict Esong, said that the agency targeted to achieve zero maternal deaths and zero GBV by 2030. A survivor and beneficiary of the empowerment, Paul Ajah, thanked UNFPA and Ebonyi Government for their kind gesture and pledged to establish his business in order to become an employer of labour.