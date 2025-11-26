UNFPA Chief Advocates Urgent Actions To Tackle Rising Digital Violence

As the world marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms Diene Keita, has called for urgent global actions to confront the growing crisis of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (GBV), especially against adolescent girls.

In her statement titled “Girls Belong Online, Not On Edge,” Ms Keita stressed that the digital world—now central to how young people learn, socialise and explore—should be a place of opportunity, not danger.

“It’s their right to seize every opportunity to grow and thrive in our rapidly evolving digital landscape,” she said, “and it’s also their right to do so safely, without risking exposure to hateful content because of their gender.”

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is marked from November 25 to December 10.

Keita warned, digital violence has become so widespread and normalised that many adolescent girls now say they expect to experience harm online.

This violence spans multiple forms—online hate speech, cyberstalking, doxxing, and increasingly, image-based abuse, where girls’ personal or intimate images are shared without consent.

A major concern, she noted, is the growing trend of intimate image-sharing among adolescents, often seen as a “new normal” in relationships. But the risks are severe.

“Too many don’t realise how, in the wrong hands, these images can circulate in perpetuity and be weaponised through blackmail and extortion,” she cautioned. Once leaked, such images can resurface repeatedly, causing prolonged psychological and emotional harm.

Ms Keita also highlighted the looming threat posed by artificial intelligence, which she said is rapidly enabling new forms of digital violence.

AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated photos and videos, and harmful chatbot interactions that isolate adolescents from real-world relationships are emerging dangers. Without strong safeguards, she warned, these technologies will escalate the scale and sophistication of abuse.

Marking the day, she emphasised, is essential because it draws attention to these evolving risks and mobilises global commitment to ending violence in all its forms. “What happens online all too often translates into real-world violence,” she reminded, underscoring that digital harm is not virtual—it has real consequences.

To confront these threats, Ms Keita called for shared responsibility among parents, teachers, caregivers, policymakers and technology companies.

Adults who guide young people, she said, “need to be more aware of the extent of digital violence and be equipped with the tools to prevent and respond.” They must understand the platforms young people use, recognise warning signs of online harm, and engage in open, judgment-free conversations with adolescents.

But she stressed that forcing girls offline is not the solution. “It excludes them from learning skills that will define their futures.” Instead, girls and boys must be taught early about consent, mutual respect, and digital rights—including how to navigate risks, set boundaries, report abuse, and protect their data.

Ultimately, meaningful protection depends on timely responses to reported harms and technology designed according to safe, ethical and rights-based principles. She called for stronger laws and justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable and ensure survivors are not retraumatised.

“As we observe this year’s International Day,” Ms Keita said, “let us unite to end digital violence and build a future where technology empowers—not endangers—women and girls.”