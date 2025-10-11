UNFPA, Bloom Africa Donate 100,000 Reusable Menstrual Underwear Pads To Lagos Girls

…Champion Dignity, Education, and Human Rights

A new effort to make menstrual periods easier, healthier, and more dignified for Nigerian girls is taking root in Lagos. On Wednesday, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and The Bloom Africa, with crucial support from Delta Air Lines, donated 100,000 pairs of reusable menstrual underwear to adolescent girls and young women.

The presentation took place at Hello Lagos, domiciled at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where 9,000 pairs were officially handed over to Dr Olasunbo Olufunke Ayeni, Head of Adolescent, Gender and School Health Division, Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The event was a vibrant mix of students, health workers, and youth advocates — all united by a single goal: ending menstrual stigma and ensuring no girl misses school because of her period.

For Tosin Durotoye, Founder and Executive Director of The Bloom Africa, this was not just a donation — it was a movement.

“We produced over a hundred thousand pieces with support from Delta Air Lines,” she said. “Each one means a girl won’t have to miss school because she can’t afford a pad. It’s not just cheaper — it restores confidence and dignity.”

Each pair of underwear, she explained, can last up to two years when properly cared for. “This small innovation can change a girl’s life. It’s a solution that empowers, saves costs, and protects the environment,” Durotoye added.

The products were produced locally, providing jobs for Nigerian women and supporting sustainable manufacturing.

Earlier in the week, thousands of pairs had been distributed to internally displaced girls in Maiduguri, Borno State, and more states are set to benefit in the coming months.

UNFPA’s Lagos Head of Office, Abigail Msemburi, emphasised that menstrual health is a matter of human rights — not luxury.

“Menstrual health is part of human rights,” she declared. “It affects education, equality, and health. Every girl deserves to manage her period safely and with dignity.”

She noted that poor menstrual hygiene often fuels absenteeism, stigma, and shame among adolescent girls. “By giving them these reusable menstrual underwear, we are giving them confidence and control over their bodies,” she said.

Msemburi also stressed the environmental benefit: “Disposable pads end up clogging gutters and polluting waterways. Reusables reduce waste and support a cleaner environment.”

Receiving the donation, Dr Olasunbo Ayeni said Lagos State is already integrating menstrual hygiene education into school curricula to ensure that girls understand their bodies early and without shame.

“We are teaching them how to use these products, how to stay clean, and most importantly, how to feel confident. No girl should feel inferior because of menstruation,” she said.

During the event, facilitators demonstrated how to wear, wash, and dry the underwear safely. The hall buzzed with excitement as some students shared their experiences.

A student, Oshinau Rahmirat, smiled as she held her new pair: “It’s comfortable and easy to use. Even when I can’t buy pads, I can wash and reuse them. It helps me stay clean.”

Another student, Adejo Success, said she found the product most useful toward the end of her cycle when her flow was lighter. Organisers said such feedback will guide improvements in future designs.

For Delta Air Lines, this partnership is an extension of its corporate mission to uplift communities. Tosin Durotoye, who also works with Delta, said the company’s role was pivotal.

“When I asked Delta to fly these products to Nigeria for free, they didn’t hesitate,” she recalled. “They covered the shipping and storage for nearly a year. Without them, these 100,000 pairs would never have reached our girls.”

She added that Delta’s community work goes beyond logistics. “We’re currently running a breast cancer screening for visually impaired people and supporting girls’ education through the Girls in Blue Summit. This is who we are — a company that connects people, not just by flight, but by compassion.”

UNFPA’s Msemburi reinforced that the goal extends beyond hygiene — it’s about social transformation. “We are working to de-stigmatise menstruation. It’s natural, and girls should be proud, not ashamed,” she said.

She added that the agency is collaborating with education authorities to mainstream menstrual health in school curricula and provide comprehensive sexuality education so girls understand their bodies and exercise bodily autonomy.

“Empowerment starts when girls understand themselves,” Msemburi said. “We must also bring boys into the conversation so they understand and support girls as equals.”

As the event coincided with activities marking the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), the timing was symbolic.

For the hundreds of young girls gathered at Hello Lagos, the reusable underwear represented more than comfort — it was freedom, confidence, and equality stitched into fabric.

“When girls feel supported, they stay in school, they participate, they dream,” said Durotoye.