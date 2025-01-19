Unfounded Allegations Against Afe Babalola Disservice To Judiciary – Biobaku

Share

…extols virtues of elder statesman

A legal expert, Basirat Fawehinmi Biobaku – daughter of the late human Rights Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi has described as disheartening how the elder statesman and legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola has been subjected to baseless criticisms and unfounded allegations despite the Babalola ‘s illustrious career and contributions to humanity.

Fawehinmi Biobaku who stated that the attacks were not just an affront to Babalola ‘s personality but also a disservice to the nation’s judiciary, cited

a recent publication by an activist lawyer Mr. Dele Farotimi, as an example of the troubling trend.

The legal expert spoke at the 21st anniversary of Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture, at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The legacy of late human Rights crusader Chief Gani Fawehinmi was upheld at the event while the virtue of the Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti ABUAD was also celebrated.

The speech delivered by Fawehinmi Biobaku at the event was made available at the weekend to the New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti by the ABUAD Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila.

The Fawehinmi 21st anniversary according to Biobaku was a gathering that provided an opportunity not only to celebrate the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most revered human rights advocates but also to acknowledge the enduring impacts of another legal giant who has dedicated his life to advancing justice, law, and education in Nigeria.For over six decades.

The Legal expert said: “Aare Afe Babalola has stood as a colossus in the Nigerian legal landscape. His impact transcends courtroom victories; it extends to shaping the very fabric of our legal system.

“Through a plethora of landmark cases and judicial precedents, Aare has left an indelible mark on criminal law, civil law, constitutional law, electoral law, commercial law, and numerous other fields. His life’s work is a testament to the enduring power of dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

“A Journey of Resilience and Triumph: Born on October 19, 1932, in Ikere, Ekiti State, to Joshua Adubiaro Babalola and Abigail Ajayi Babalola, Aare Afe Babalola’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience and triumph.

“As the eldest of four surviving children, he overcame the challenges of a modest upbringing to rise to prominence through sheer determination and hard work. Aare was called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn on July 9, 1963, and subsequently enrolled at the Nigerian Bar on April 6, 1964.

“Aare began his legal career at Olu Ayoola & Co., Ibadan, where he laid the foundation for what would become an illustrious career. In 1966, he established Emmanuel Chambers in Ibadan, a law firm that has since handled over 5,000 cases and expanded to offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

“His courtroom presence remains legendary. Watching Aare argue cases is both an education and an inspiration. His impeccable use of language, profound understanding of the law, and remarkable memory are unparalleled. He often quotes legal provisions and authorities from memory, captivating both judges and audiences alike.

“These attributes, combined with his relentless work ethic, have earned him invitations to serve as amicus curiae—a “friend of the court”—in some of the most significant cases in Nigeria’s legal history.

Even at the remarkable age of 96 years, Aare remains actively engaged in shaping minds at Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), which he founded in 2009. ABUAD stands as a beacon of academic excellence, embodying Aare’s vision for an education system that equips young people with the tools to achieve greatness. A Legacy of Excellence in Advocacy and Scholarship: Aare Afe Babalola is not only a prolific advocate but also an accomplished author.

“His works, including Injunctions and Enforcement of Orders, Election Law and Practice in Nigeria, and Law and Practice of Evidence in Nigeria, are seminal texts that continue to guide legal practitioners and students alike. In recognition of his unique contributions to the legal profession, the Nigerian Weekly Law Reports (Part 1899) profiled him in September 2023 to coincide with the Nigerian Bar Association Conference in Abuja.

“This is in appreciation of his 60 years of contributions to the legal profession. This acknowledgement underscores his towering influence and enduring legacy.

“In 2008, he was conferred with the highly prestigious title of AARE BAAMOFIN OF YORUBALAND (Custodian of legal knowledge) by the then Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III.

Additionally, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti declared October 18 as Afe Babalola Day, a fitting tribute to a man whose efforts have significantly contributed to the growth of Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Defending the Judiciary and Its Custodians: It is disheartening, however, that despite his illustrious career and contributions, Aare Afe Babalola has been subjected to baseless criticisms and unfounded allegations.

“These attacks are not just an affront to his person but also a disservice to the judiciary—a pillar of our democracy. While it is true that no institution is without flaws, it is unjust to generalize or malign the judiciary based on isolated shortcomings.

“The Nigerian judiciary, though imperfect, remains a critical institution in safeguarding the rule of law and upholding democratic values in our country.

“I seek the permission of this noble gathering to call to mind what the former Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie aptly said; “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who should have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, and the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most that has made it possible for evil to triumph.

“A recent publication, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System by one Mr Dele Farotimi, exemplifies this troubling trend. The author maligns not only Aare Afe Babalola but also the sanctity of the Supreme Court and the integrity of the judiciary at large.

“The author hinged his outburst on the case of Major Muritala Gbadamosi Eletu & Ors v. H.R.H. Oba Tijani Akinloye & Ors (2013) 15 NWLR (Pt. 1378) 443.

“While constructive criticism aimed at reform is welcome, it is crucial to distinguish between genuine calls for improvement and baseless accusations that erode public trust.

“A Call to Action: Upholding the Ideals of Justice: As we honour the ideals of Fawehinmism and the legacy of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, let us reaffirm our commitment to defending the judiciary and its stalwarts.

“Aare Afe Babalola’s story demonstrates that greatness is achieved through unwavering dedication, integrity, and service to humanity. We must resist the temptation to allow false narratives to overshadow the monumental contributions of individuals like Aare Afe Babalola.

“Instead, let us celebrate their achievements and draw inspiration from their lives to build a future where justice and truth prevail.

“In conclusion, I urge us all to carry forward the principles of justice, fairness, and service that Aare Afe Babalola and Gani Fawehinmi epitomize. May we continue to honour their legacies by upholding the values they so fiercely defended.I thank you for listening”, Fawehinmi Biobaku said.

Share

Please follow and like us: