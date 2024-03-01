UNFAO Keeps $10,000 for Agri-Food System Innovation

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (UNFAO) has announced entries from innovative individuals and institutions in the agriculture value chain for UNFAO Award for Innovation. The award is for those involved in agri-food systems innovation, digital agriculture, biotechnological advancements, sustainable production practices like agroecology, novel business models, and other related fields.

The awardees will receive a cash prize of $10,000 along with a scroll that outlines the recipient’s achievements and/or the nature of the award. The award aims to enhance effectiveness, competitiveness, resilience to shocks, or environmental sustainability, contributing to food security and nutrition, economic growth, or the sustainable management of natural resources. This agricultural innovation involves the introduction of new or improved products, processes, or organizational methods into practice for the first time in a particular setting.

According to FAO, the UNFAO Award for Innovation will be presented to entities that have made groundbreaking contributions in fields within the FAO’s mandate, extending to a diverse range of recipients including members, institutions, individuals, international/regional organisations, academic or research entities, civil society organisations, and private sector entities. The innovations may encompass technological, institutional, social, policy, and financial categories.

The award will recognise those who impact multiple levels of the supply chain, from agricultural producers (such as farmers, herders, and fishers) to consumers, enhance the connection between agricultural producers and consumers using innovative methods, and adopt innovative methods which include novel institutional arrangements, policy and financial mechanisms, social processes, and technological solutions like digital tools and platforms that link producers with consumers, as well as new approaches to market and consumer access.

The innovations must take into account the environmental, economic, and social dimensions of sustainability. have potential for benefit, impact, and sustainability. Be accessible and affordable to users be scalable to wider applicationsoffer value for money.